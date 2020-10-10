Jessica Simpson Goes Bike Riding In ‘5 Inch Platforms’ & Skinny Jeans After 100Lb. Weight Loss — See Pic

Jessica Simpson is proudly showing off her figure! The singer and fashion designer went for a ride on her 7-year-old son Ace’s bike in a photo on Oct. 10.

Jessica Simpson, 40, looks better than ever! The “Sweetest Sin” singer rocked a dark pair of skinny jeans and platform shoes as she posed on a bike in photo posted to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 10. “Trying my hardest to feel peaceful riding my 7yr old sons bike. You can’t see them, but you know I’ve got 5-inch platforms on to reach the pavement for grounding,” she joked, referencing her son Ace, 7, with husband Eric Johnson, 41.

The Jessica Simpson Collection designer was ready for fall in a burgundy felt fat and black turtlenecked t-shirt, showing off her leopard-tipped french manicure. She accessorized with gold bracelets and a pair of sunglasses for the outing. “You look so good girl!” and “smoke show” two fans commented, while a third was loving her outfit! “A girl still needs to have style! You look so great, Jessica! Truly an inspiration!” they wrote. With the sun shining behind her, it looked like the perfect Fall day for a bike ride.

Jessica — who is also mom to daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 1 — has been vocal about her weight loss journey since giving birth a year ago. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she confessed in a Sept. 2019 post. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she also added, looking incredible in a black dress.

The Sweet Kisses star has revealed physical activity and diet has been key to her journey, and just posted a photo of herself doing yoga on Sept. 28. “Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset,” she wrote in her caption, modeling leggings and a sports bra from her collection. In another promo shot for her shoe line, the blonde stunned in just a white bodysuit á la Kim Kardashian, revealing her toned legs and arms.