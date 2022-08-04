Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts While Thrift Shopping In Sexy Photo

Jessica Simpson is ready to find some amazing deals! The singer and reality TV icon, 42, posted a stunning pic to Instagram ahead of a shopping trip on August 4, 2022. “Thriftin’!” she captioned the pic. “Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home.” the actress and Dukes of Hazzard star included a winking emoji. In the pic, Jess rocked the Daisy Dukes, along with a camo tee, fedora hat, sunglasses, and black boots. She stood in a perfect pose in front of a blue door, showing off her slender physique. The former Newlyweds personality wore her famous blonde hair down and wavy.

Many Jessica’s 6.1 million followers were onboard for the shopping trip! “Yesssss!!! Thrifting is both FUN and satisfying,” reacted a follower in the comments section. “It’s like a scavenger hunt for style! Good luck on the hunt….” Another wrote, “Why are you soooo gorgeous?!” alongside heart-eye emojis. “Love the country look.” “Those boots are made for thrifting,” quipped another fan, alongside a boot emoji.

Some fans, however, had a different objective in taking to the comments. “New music Jessica pleeeaaseee!!” pleaded a follower. And still others couldn’t help but notice her lean appearance. “Jess, you and Carrie Underwood are ROCKING SOME AWESOME LEGS!” wrote a follower, while another reacted, “Ok, how do I get legs like those?”

The fashion maven, who just turned 42, appears to be entering a completely new phase in life. “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she captioned a birthday pic on July 11, just a day after her actual birthday. “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much.”