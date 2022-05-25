Jessica Simpson Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

Hot mom alert! Jessica Simpson shared a gorgeous new photo to her Instagram on May 25 showing off a new black-and-white-printed one piece from the summer collection from her line. She also showed off her amazing physique in the process, rocking a jean jacket over the suit and pairing the look with blue snakeskin “Janya” strappy heels, also from her line.

“All I need is a jet ski,” the fashion entrepreneur captioned the post, hinting at the summertime vibes of the look. Ever since she dropped an impressive 100lbs, Jessica has never looked better!

The shoe designer and style maven is rocking some seriously sexy swimwear these days, as well as lingerie! In a post shared to Twitter on May 22, the singer flaunted a sexy black bra under a white flowing overshirt as she stood in a mirror and snapped a selfie. Her long blonde hair was wavy and down and parted in the middle and she gave the camera a slight smile. The mom-of-three captioned the pic with the red lips emoji, signifying a kiss for her fans, who didn’t take long to compliment her in the comments.

Jessica’s fashionable pics have gotten a lot of attention after she was open about losing weight after her third pregnancy. The Texas native, who shares children, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, has previously talked about the fitness regimen she’s used since giving birth to her youngest child — including taking 12,000 steps a day. Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak also went into details about the workout, in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America.

“This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds. She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way,” he said.

Jessica also shared the details of the emotional aspects of her weight loss journey. “I think it’s about setting small goals for yourself, and then eventually, the impossible is possible,” Jessica told Us Weekly in a new interview published on April 15.

“I was so proud of myself and I was proud of the resilience no matter what people say. … I think that the positive comments about [my weight loss journey] are what I hold onto and it’s the reason why I posted [the Instagram photo] — for that one person to go in and feel better about themselves and to work really hard,” she said. “‘Cause when you work really hard to look and feel the way that you do in a very happy moment, especially with your children, it is very empowering and it made me so emotional.”