Jessica Simpson’s Book Tour Press Looks: Snakeskin Dress & More Of Her Fabulous Outfits

Jessica Simpson has been attending so many events while promoting her memoir ‘Open Book’ and we’re looking back on the star’s best outfits from her rigorous press tour!

Jessica Simpson is back in the spotlight and for all the right reasons. The singer and actress, 39, is promoting her new memoir Open Book and has made a slew of appearances on both coasts! While sharing the ups and downs of her life in the limelight, Jessica has been putting her best foot forward, and that means looking absolutely picture perfect! Jessica’s outfits have been so on point, and we’ve loved seeing her work this new confidence all her own.

One of Jessica’s absolute best looks from her press tour was undoubtedly when she channeled Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and sported an all pink ensemble! The author stepped out on Feb. 4 rocking wide leg pink pants underneath a similarly hued coat. The coat also featured fur cuffs that nearly went to Jessica’s elbows, as well as fur embellishment around the top of the coat. She accessorized with a hot pink tote and sunglasses! We can’t help but think Elle Woods would be very proud of this look!

When she wasn’t channeling an iconic character, though, Jessica opted for a classic silhouette and a monochromatic flair. On Feb. 5, Jessica appeared at Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy’s Herald Square to promote her new memoir. The deep, rose red color was truly alluring on the gorgeous singer. Gold rhinestones in intricate patterns around her waist and shoulder added a bit of flair to her ensemble, while the deep V-neck added a bit of fun to her top.

Of course, Jessica got a lot more playful with her fashion as well. On Feb. 5, while on her way to a taping of The View, Jessica wore a red and black snakeskin dress. The outfit was skintight and hit Jessica’s ankles, which featured a pair of matching boots that the singer sported. Over the dress, Jessica wore a black leather jacket and finished off the outfit with a pair of red and black sunglasses as she greeted fans! She truly looked amazing!

Fans have loved seeing Jessica make her comeback with effortless style. She looked so great going to every single occasion, with her best accessory being the newfound confidence she has! To see more pictures of Jessica on her press tour, click through the gallery above!