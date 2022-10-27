Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.

Jessica’s jaw dropping pics come after she revealed via Twitter that she shed a dramatic 100 pounds following the birth of her third child, Birdie, on March 19, 2019. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer emphasized that she felt “healthy” after the weight loss. “I absolutely feel healthy,” she shared with Extra in a September 2022 interview. “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones running wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy.” Jessica, who is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Maxwell and nine-year-old son Ace with hubby Eric Johnson, also shared how she achieved the loss. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” she told the outlet.

Jessica said the healthier weight has also had a side benefit. “I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie, and maybe Birdie will wear them, because Maxwell’s already outgrown them,” she explained. And in an EXCLUSIVE 2020 interview with HollywoodLife, she told us that she’s “comfortable” with the change. “I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it,” she said. “So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again. I was literally uncomfortable for so long that now it’s just nice to relax.”