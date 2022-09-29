Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Lost 100lbs & The Joys Of Feeling ‘Healthier’

Jessica Simpson opened up about getting the help of a professional in figuring out her diet during her 100-pound weight loss journey in a new interview with ExtraTV on Wednesday, September 28. Jessica, 42, opened up about how great she feels since losing the weight, and revealed that she feels “younger” since embarking on the journey.

While there are so many factors that go into weight loss, one of the things that Jessica highlighted was getting the help of a professional when it came to figuring out her diet habits. “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” she said.

Other than that, the interviewer Terri Seymour asked if Jessica felt different since she lost the weight, and she revealed that she feels amazing. “I absolutely feel healthy. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually,” she explained. “I have a lot more energy.”

Aside from feeling “more energy,” Jessica also revealed that she’s been able to revisit old outfits that she’d originally set aside for her daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, who she was recently seen out with along with their brother Ace, 9. “I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie, and maybe Birdie will wear them, because Maxwell’s already outgrown them,” she said.

Besides speaking about how she’s felt since losing 100 pounds, Jessica also admitted that she knew that the public would always discuss her weight, and it led to her embracing her ambitions for her clothing line. “I’ve been criticized and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight, and I’m proud of it. I decided: okay, everybody’s going to talk about my weight all the time. I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance,” she said.

The Employee of the Month actress has been very open about her weight loss journey, sharing photos of herself in the process in a variety of outfits, including lingerie and bathing suits. Jessica’s nutritionist Liz Josefberg told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview that she helped the actress develop strategies. “The key for Jessica was moderation and learning to indulge intelligently,” she said and also mentioned drinking lots of water. “Hydration is a secret weapon for weight loss.”

Jessica opened up about losing 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Birdie. The actress told HollywoodLife that she was happy with how she felt after going through the transformation in an exclusive interview in August 2020. “I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it,” she said at the time. “So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again. I was literally uncomfortable for so long that now it’s just nice to relax.”