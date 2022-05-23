Jessica Simpson Rocks Sexy Lingerie In Mirror Selfie After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson, 41, looked incredible when posing for her latest social media pic! The singer flaunted a sexy black bra under a white flowing overshirt as she stood in a mirror and snapped a selfie, in a post she shared on Twitter on May 22. Her long blonde hair was wavy and down and parted in the middle and she gave the camera a slight smile.

The talented artist captioned the epic pic with the red lips emoji, to signify a kiss for her fans, who didn’t take long to compliment her in the comments below. “Always looking so beautiful Jessica,” one fan wrote while another called her a “goddess.” A third exclaimed, “Looking good, girl!” and many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

Before she shared her most recent social media pic, Jessica made headlines when she stepped out in a tight light brown tank top and jeans, showing off her 100 lb. weight loss, one week ago. She also wore a brown patterned blazer over the top and brown heeled sandals and accessorized with sunglasses and a necklace. She shared a pic of the outfit in a pic she posed for on Instagram and captioned it with, “Denim Approval Meeting Attire 👖👖.”

Jessica’s fashionable pics have gotten a lot of attention after she was open about losing weight after her third pregnancy. The mother-of-three, who shares children, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, has previously talked about the fitness regimen she’s used since giving birth to her youngest child and it includes taking 12,000 steps a day. Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak went into details about the workout, in a 2019 interview with Good Morning America.

“This was a big part of losing the 100 pounds. She could do it by going for walks with her family, walking on the treadmill watching TV, just moving her body in a non-intense way,” he said. He also talked about the kind of food she’d eat, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries,” he explained. “For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined.”