Jason Momoa Bares His Naked Butt Again While Wearing Only A Hawaiian Malo: Photos

The hunky action star got back to his new favorite pastime, showing off his backside, as he rocked the tiny Hawaiian gear.

By:
November 17, 2022 5:49PM EST
View gallery
Jason Momoa91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USEMandatory Credit: Photo by Pedro Fiuza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13005826y)US actor and ocean activist Jason Momoa with his two children Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Lola Momoa (R ) during the United Nations Oceans Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 27, 2022.2022 United Nations Oceans Conference in Lisbon, Portugal - 27 Jun 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa spends quality time with his daughter Lola, 14, as they enjoy a night out at American Express presents BST in Hyde Park where the Rolling Stones was headlining. 03 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jason Momoa Lola Momoa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874595_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com

Jason Momoa was living his best life again when he gave his followers an eyeful by baring his rear end in another video! After flashing his derriere during a fishing trip last month, the Aquaman star took to his Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to show off his assets in a traditional Hawaiian malo, and not much else. He posed with his two buddies Sonny and Gordon, gushing about how the trio had a terrific time together in his homeland of Hawaii.

“Had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny,” Jason captioned the jaw-dropping photo album. “@gordonlovesjiujitsu we laughed and drank and they choked us all out. it was amazing. welcome to my ohana. can’t wait to see u again my friends safe travels.”

The video attached had Jason wax poetic on his buddy Gordon before they gave a peek at their naked butts. “So my new bro, he’s fully Hawaiian now,” Jason began. “He got tatted, he’s got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu. He’s full local now, look at that.” The pals then stood next to each as they turned their backs and backsides towards the camera. “Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?” Jason asked, as Gordon answered, “Yeah, the sun and the moon.”

Despite almost going full birthday suit, Jason recently revealed he considers himself to have a “dad bod.” The actor said he hasn’t been hitting the gym like he used to since a hernia surgery in March, resulting in a physique he is considers a little less prime than usual. “All good, still not really doing sit-ups,” Jason said of his recovery to James Corden on The Late Late Show on August 23. “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

It appears Jason is on the mend and the lack of gym time hasn’t taken away from his love life. The action here was recently spotted getting cozy on a motorcycle ride through Malibu with his rumored girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez. The pair certainly seem to be giving it another go after recent rumors had them calling their romance off.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad