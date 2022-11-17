Jason Momoa Bares His Naked Butt Again While Wearing Only A Hawaiian Malo: Photos

Jason Momoa was living his best life again when he gave his followers an eyeful by baring his rear end in another video! After flashing his derriere during a fishing trip last month, the Aquaman star took to his Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to show off his assets in a traditional Hawaiian malo, and not much else. He posed with his two buddies Sonny and Gordon, gushing about how the trio had a terrific time together in his homeland of Hawaii.

“Had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny,” Jason captioned the jaw-dropping photo album. “@gordonlovesjiujitsu we laughed and drank and they choked us all out. it was amazing. welcome to my ohana. can’t wait to see u again my friends safe travels.”

The video attached had Jason wax poetic on his buddy Gordon before they gave a peek at their naked butts. “So my new bro, he’s fully Hawaiian now,” Jason began. “He got tatted, he’s got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu. He’s full local now, look at that.” The pals then stood next to each as they turned their backs and backsides towards the camera. “Appreciate that view, bro – see how good that view is?” Jason asked, as Gordon answered, “Yeah, the sun and the moon.”

Despite almost going full birthday suit, Jason recently revealed he considers himself to have a “dad bod.” The actor said he hasn’t been hitting the gym like he used to since a hernia surgery in March, resulting in a physique he is considers a little less prime than usual. “All good, still not really doing sit-ups,” Jason said of his recovery to James Corden on The Late Late Show on August 23. “Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

It appears Jason is on the mend and the lack of gym time hasn’t taken away from his love life. The action here was recently spotted getting cozy on a motorcycle ride through Malibu with his rumored girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez. The pair certainly seem to be giving it another go after recent rumors had them calling their romance off.