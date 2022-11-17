Billie Eilish Is Dripping Wet In A Sheer Black Knit Dress & Matching Wrap Top For New Perfume Ads

Billie Eilish, 20, put on a full display of sexiness with her plethora of fragrance ad photos via Instagram on Nov. 17. The “Bad Guy” singer rocked a black knitted dress in the photos, which also put her black bra on full display. “guess WHAAAAAAAAAT!!!!?!!?! Eilish No. 2 will be available tomorrow at 9am PT in the US!!!!!!!!!! on billieeilishfragrances.com !!!!!!!!!! i couldn’t be happier with every piece of this. i’m beyond excited for you to have it,” Billie captioned the first photo.

The second image was a closeup shot of the star holding her new bottle of perfume, which is a black version of the gold bottle she sold last year. “@_glen_luchford thank you for being the best i could ask for & bringing my rainy Eilish No. 2 world to life,” she captioned the snapshot. The wet and wild photoshoot also included an image of Billie’s silhouette while she was showered with rain. Her new perfume is called Eilish No. 2 and comes one year after she released Eilish in Nov. 2021.

After the Grammy-winner shared the provocative photos, many of her 107 million followers took to the comments section to react to the star’s photoshoot. “OH GOOD HEAVENS,” one follower commented, while another chimed in, “okay. will be buying thank u very much.” The photos were such a hit with her fanbase that they even thought that they promotional images for new music. “Tbh this would’ve been a good a** album cover !!,” one admirer penned. “I THOUGHT IT WAS A NEW SONG BUT STILL OKAY,” a separate user commented.

Billie spoke to ELLE about the new scent and told the outlet that it was inspired by a feeling – “wet.” After releasing her first perfume last year, she also told the magazine that she felt pressure to achieve a new scent that is just as great. “I wanted to have Eilish No. 2, whatever it was gonna be, be very inspired by Eilish the original, and sort of like a yin and yang. Not even the opposite, but just, like, a very, very different version of it,” she began. “Eilish is very warm and sweet. It’s heavy, it’s really cozy. And [with] Eilish No. 2, I wanted [it] to feel kind of eerie and darker and mysterious and wet.” The songstress also noted that the follow-up perfume is inspired by “rain and water and woods and trees and spices.” She certainly achieved her goal of “Water, water, water” with her photos as well, as there is not a shortage of a drop in the images.

She called Eilish No. 2 the “more sultry sibling” to the first scent she released last fall. In addition, Billie said that she wants her fragrances to be able to be worn by anyone. “I don’t feel that Eilish was super feminine, but I wanted it even less feminine than that. With Eilish, I wanted to make it so that anyone could wear it. But even more so with this one,” the bombshell told the outlet.

When speaking to ELLE about the new scent, Billie also teased new music. She said that Eilish No. 2 feels like her song “Oxytocin” (even though that song is red in her head). However, she also revealed she created something new to go along with the scent. “Funnily enough, we made something recently for Eilish No. 2—spoiler alert. I wanted to create a little thing that goes with Eilish No. 2 that really highlights how it feels. And I think we did that really well. So when people hear that, then that will go with Eilish No. 2,” Billie concluded.