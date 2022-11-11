Megan Fox Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Not Shaving Her Bikini Line In Halloween Photos

Megan Fox shut down a troll who left a nasty comment on an Instagram photo of her and Machine Gun Kelly in their Legend Of Zelda-inspired Halloween costumes on Friday, November 11. The actress, 36, clapped back at someone who mistook her tattoo for body hair that she didn’t shave on her bikini line, and Megan let him know that she really didn’t care what he thought, as tons of her fans applauded her excellent clap-back.

Megan and MGK, 32, dressed as Zelda and Link from the classic video game, and Megan’s costume as the princess was super sexy with leg slits showing off plenty of skin. In a few of the shots, fans thought that her ink may have been body hair, including the follower who left a nast comment. “All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list,'” they wrote.

Megan began her response by correcting the person on what he thought was hair was actually ink. “are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” she wrote. After asking the rhetorical question, the Transformers star sarcastically responded to his diss with the perfect clap back. “Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me,” she wrote.

Despite the rude remark, it’s clear that Megan loved her and the Mainstream Sellout singer’s Halloween costumes. She was clearly super into the prosthetic ears that completed the look and even asked another star if she had a recommendation. “Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this,” she wrote in the caption. “Grimes, let me know if you find someone.”

The Legend of Zelda looks weren’t MGK and Megan’s only Halloween looks this year. The couple embraced plenty of different couple costumes. From the fantasy duo to a real-life 90s power couple, the pair also dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for one night of celebrations, which is fitting since MGK played the Motley Crue drummer in the Netflix film The Dirt. They also went for more shock with a sexy priest and bondage outfit for another night out.