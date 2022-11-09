Jennifer Aniston’s Ex Justin Theroux Sweetly Shared A Loving message After She Revealed Her Struggles To Get Pregnant

Jennifer Aniston laid it all out for fans in a revealing interview including her brave IVF reveal, and she’s got a lot of support. The Friends icon, 53, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9 to share some images from the gorgeous Allure cover shoot and interview, and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, 51, took to the comments section to react with a simple, yet sweet, message: emojis of a fist bump and red heart, respectively. Jennifer and Justin were married from 2015-2017 but have famously remained friendly.

In the interview, The Morning Show star opened up about her attempts to get pregnant during her marriage to Brad Pitt, 58, between 2000 and 2005. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she told Allure for its December issue — the final print edition for the outlet. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Jen had posted two incredible shots in a plunging black dress that almost completely showed off her side and rear. In one, she stared pointedly and honestly at the camera as her long hair fell around her shoulders. “End of an era,” she wrote in part. “Thank you @allure for making me the cover girl of your very last print issue. She also included a white heart emoji.

The American Psycho actor’s comment wasn’t the only celeb reaction. Pal Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Queen!!!!! You better be flawless,” alongside a row of crown emojis. Sara Foster hilariously quipped, “Someone should check on your ex’s today.” Her exes, incidentally, seem to be lining up to support her.

In fact, a source close to Brad opened up to us about how he felt after her super candid interview. “Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the pal told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 9 report. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.”