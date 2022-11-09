Jennifer Aniston Rocks Micro Mini Chanel Bikini Top On Sexy ‘Allure’ Cover

Jennifer Aniston just landed the December cover of Allure and the 53-year-old looked sexier than ever. Jennifer put her incredible figure on display in a tiny Chanel bra that barely covered up her chest and styled it with a matching strappy thong.

For the cover, Jen put her toned abs and tiny waist on display while wearing a black Chanel spring 1996 micro bikini top provided by El Cycèr Vintage. The bikini top featured two small circles that barely covered up her chest and she styled the top with a Gucci spring 1997 logo G-string thong, also provided by El Cycèr Vintage. She topped her look off with a low-rise black Saint Laurent skirt and a Bulgari bracelet. As for her glam, Jen had her long, light brown highlighted hair down and pin-straight, ending all the way at her waist.

As if the photos from the cover shoot couldn’t get any sexier, Jen rocked a tan metallic Isa Boulder bra top with a pair of high-waisted white leather Balmain pants, showing off her rock-hard abs. She accessorized with a massive bedazzled Christian Dior spring 2003 logo embellished belt provided by El Cycèr Vintage.

One of our favorite outfits was Jen’s black Aisling Camps dress that was completely cut out on the sides revealing Jen’s toned legs and back. The entire front of the dress was cut out and Jen covered up her bare breasts with her long hair.

Another gorgeous photo pictured Jen in a cutout red one-piece while lying on the floor. She covered her back with a red leather trench coat. At one point in the shoot, Jen posed soaking wet while wearing a blue Calle Del Mar bandeau and matching high-waisted skirt with a Jenny Bird earring, a MAM ring, and a Tabayer ring.