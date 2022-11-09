Jennifer Aniston Confirms She’s Tried IVF & More To Get Pregnant & Admits ‘That Ship Has Sailed’ Now

Jennifer Aniston, 53, revealed that she tried, and failed, to get pregnant several years ago, in a new interview with Allure for the magazine’s December 2022 issue. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the Friends alum told the publication. Jennifer, who has been subjected to pregnancy rumors in the past, admitted that “nobody” knows about her latest efforts to have a baby. Until now.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” Jennifer explained. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

The Morning Show star said she has “zero regrets” about how her journey to get pregnant played out. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said. Jennifer also addressed how the media’s focus on her not having any children created the “narrative that I was just selfish” and only “cared about my career.”

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” the Emmy Award winner also said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.” Jennifer was notably married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

For years, Jennifer has been scrutinized and questioned about her decision to not have children. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last December, the actress noted that she “used to take it all very personal,” but has since moved on. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty,” she explained.

As for her dating life, Jennifer told Howard Stern in October 2019 that she wants to meet her next partner naturally, after he offered to find a great guy for her. “Listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it,” she said.