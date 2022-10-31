Jennifer Aniston Expertly Carves A Pumpkin At Halloween Party With Sandra Bullock: Watch

Jennifer Aniston can do it all! The 53-year-old Emmy Award winner expertly carved a pumpkin with a group of friends including fellow actress Sandra Bullock, in a video that Jennifer shared to Instagram on Halloween (Oct. 31). Jennifer cut open the bottom of the massive pumpkin and explained that her technique was “a hack” that she saw online.

The Friends alum put on safety goggles and drilled out the inside of the pumpkin and removed the seeds. Jennifer made a pumpkin face with stars as its eyes and also carved out a nose and a slanted smile. After adding cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, Sandra, 58, interrupted to make a funny comment. “So the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole?” the Oscar winner said while winking her face at the camera.

After finishing the pumpkin, Jennifer went outside at nighttime to show off “the finally reveal.” She set up the finished pumpkin next to a candle and said it was the pumpkin’s “new home.” Jennifer smiled and posed next to the pumpkin. “There it is!” she enthusiastically said at the end of the video.

The Morning Show star captioned her post, “Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack 🎃 🤓Special thanks to my friends for indulging me 🖤 Happy Halloween everybody!!” Her BFF Courteney Cox commented and applauded Jennifer’s pumpkin carving skills. David Spade had a different opinion and jokingly commented, “I feel like some of this is cheating.”

Jennifer has been friends with Sandra for years and was memorably interviewed by the Bird Box actress for Interview magazine in Feb. 2020. They both bonded over how they met each other through Tate Donavan, who they both dated in the past. Sandra joked that Tate “was a very patient human being” for being in relationships with each of them.