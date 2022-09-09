Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Plunging Little Black Dress & Green Sandals Out In NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the Simon Miller pop-up in New York City’s West Village on Sept. 9 in style! The new mom, 32, donned a figure-hugging black dress that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and showed off her cleavage. The dress was long-sleeved and cut off right above her knees. The Silver Linings Playbook actress paired the sexy number with green sandals, a necklace with a large silver sun pendant that had a green gemstone in the middle, frosted black shades, and a golden clutch. Her long, dirty-blonde hair was straightened and partially covered what appeared to be AirPods in her ears.

The public outing came just days after Jennifer opened up about becoming a mother for the first time in February and revealed why she was cautious to speak about her experience. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” she told Vogue in an interview published Sept. 6. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’”

The chat is also the first time she confirmed the gender and name of her baby, which is Cy. Continuing on about her experiences as a first-time mother, she added, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies.”

Jennifer has been seen in public a handful of times since welcoming her baby boy with her husband, Cooke Maroney, 37. The couple was photographed on a date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood just days after becoming parents and then on a hike just one week after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world. They were joined by little Cy and Cooke’s parents for the hike. They have also been seen house hunting together in Los Angeles and Jennifer was spotted at the end of August heading to a yoga class in New York City.

However, Jennifer’s last appearance on a red carpet came in Dec. 2021 for the New York City premiere of her movie, Don’t Look Up. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY in December from an insider that the actress plans to take a one-year hiatus from work to spend time with her little one, so fans shouldn’t expect to see her at any Hollywood events for a bit longer. However, according to the source, Jennifer is already “reading a lot of scripts” and is planning her next career move.