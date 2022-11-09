Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.

“Brad respects Jennifer’s decision to come clean about her struggles with infertility,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The two of them have had their ups and downs and they are very much friends today.”

Jennifer opened up about the “lies” surrounding her split with the Fight Club actor in the latest issue of Allure. The star of The Morning Show called BS on accusations that she and Pitt split because she chose career over kids, telling the magazine, “It was absolute lies… [The] narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career.”

Pointing out the sexist undertones of the gossip, Jen said, “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

After years of speculation about her decisions, the Along Came Polly star admitted she’d struggled with infertility. “I was trying to get pregnant,” she said. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

Jen tried a number of methods to get pregnant. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she told Allure. “I was throwing everything at it.” Admitting her true regret, the star said, “I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”

While Brad and Jen’s relationship has had its ups and downs, the duo are on good terms these days. They even enjoyed a cozy (and much discussed) backstage reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Following her marriage to Brad, Jennifer began dating Justin Theroux in 2011. They were engaged in 2012, married in 2015, and divorced two years later. Brad began dating Angelina Jolie not long after his divorce from Jen. They wed in 2014 and split in 2019, with their contentious divorce still ongoing.