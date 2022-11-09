Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether She Thinks She’ll Ever Get Married Again After 2 Divorces

“Never say never, but I don’t have an interest,” Jennifer Aniston said, of marriage, during an interview with Allure. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crwal up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.'”

Jennifer has been single (at least to the public’s knowledge) since her split from Justin Theroux at the beginning of 2017. The two got together in 2011 and were engaged the following year, then went on to tie the knot in August 2015. Despite ending their marriage, though, Justin and Jen have remained extremely amicable, and still hang out from time to time with their mutual friends.

Of course, that was Jen’s second high-profile romance. Before that, she was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005 (after the split, he went on to be in a relationship with Angelina Jolie for ten years). The marriage and subsequent split were highly-publicized, especially due to speculation that Brad began his romance with Angelina while he was still with Jen. Despite all the publicity, though, Jen and Brad have also remained amicable. In 2020, they even had a public reunion at the SAG Awards, where they said a friendly hello to each other backstage.

Jennifer’s interview with Allure might just be her most raw and honest Q&A to date. In addition to her relationship hopes, Jen also opened up about never having kids. Throughout her entire career, the actress has been peppered with questions about whether or not she wants to start a family. In the Allure sit down, Jen revealed for the first time that she actually did try to get pregnant in her late 30s and in her 40s. However, she said it was a “challenging road” for her.

“All the years and years of speculation, it was really hard,” she admitted. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ you just don’t think it. So here I am today. That ship has sailed.” However, she has “zero regrets” about how she went about the situation, and said she actually feels “relief” now. “There’s no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'” she explained. “I don’t have to think about it anymore.”