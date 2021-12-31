Katharine McPhee Defended By Stepdaughters Erin & Sara Foster For Her Bikini Photo

Both of David Foster’s daughters came to their step-mom’s defense after someone left a harsh comment on a bikini photo for the ‘American Idol’ alum.

Katharine McPhee’s stepdaughters celebrated her weight-loss body nearly a year after she gave birth to her son Rennie. The 37-year-old singer had written a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday December 29, speaking about her own struggles with weight loss throughout her life. Her husband David Foster‘s daughters Sara, 40, and Erin, 39, both hopped in to defend Katharine for her post.

Before Erin and Sara came to their step-mom’s defense, Katherine shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a red bikini, after a fan had written a comment criticizing her husband’s caption on a photo of her in a black bikini, where he spoke about how great his wife looked over 10 months after giving birth in February. “Let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum,” the person had written. In her photo caption, Katharine refused to apologize, citing her own struggles with her weight throughout her adult life, and she said that she hadn’t dieted or felt pressure to lose her baby weight. She credited her workout routine for the progress which took time after giving birth. “People freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on,” the singer wrote in her caption.

Sara wrote that the family would be hyping Katharine up regardless of how she had looked in the photo. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” she wrote. The 90210 actress also mentioned how much work the new mom has been doing, and said the commenter’s ire should be directed elsewhere. “You have been working your a** off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s**t,” she explained.

Erin was similarly complimentary and pointed out that her step-mom’s body was all-natural, rather than photo-edited or a product of surgery. “If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” she said. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”