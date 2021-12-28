Fashion

Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Black Bikini In Hawaii & David Foster Loves It – ‘What Baby’

Katharine McPhee
SplashNews
Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are seen enjoying good time on the beach in Miami Beach Pictured: Bella Hadid,kendal Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5133513 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Julianne Hough looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico in a bikini. 26 Apr 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749765_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a black bikini as she tests out the water temperature at the beach in Miami. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749560_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Katharine McPhee looked absolutely stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini just 10 months after giving birth.

Katharine McPhee, 37, is having fun in the sun while on vacation in Hawaii, and her husband, David Foster posted a photo of her in nothing but a tiny black bikini. In the photo, Katharine sat on the grass while wearing a low-cut button-down bandeau bikini top with a pair of matching high-rise seamless bottoms.

Katherine looked amazing in the two-piece and even had rock-hard abs, which is incredible considering she just gave birth to her son, Rennie, just 10 months ago back in February 2021. David posted the photo with the caption, “what baby!”

Ever since giving birth, Katherine has been looking fabulous lately and just the other day she posted a selfie for Christmas. In the picture, she rocked a spaghetti strap neon green silk dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a bright red lip, beach waves, and a diamond choker necklace.

Aside from going on vacation for the holidays, Katherine also revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she and David have started new traditions with their baby son.

Related Gallery

Katharine Mcphee & David Foster -- Pics Of The Couple

Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Katharine McPhee and David Foster hold their baby Rennie during a fun family lunch outing at a hotel in Montecito, California. The couple were spotted enjoying a family outing together during the afternoon on pal Meghan Markle's 40th birthday. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster enjoy dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster enjoy dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“We absolutely have a new tradition that we’ve officially started!” she said. “My sister and I took my son Rennie and her two sons, and a couple friends to Disneyland a few days ago! They loved it! It’s the coolest thing to take a nine-month-old to Disneyland — they frickin love it! We took them on all the little rides, it was all Christmassy and decorated.”

She continued, “I ate like ten churros because that’s my favorite part of Disneyland. And so my sister and I just reminisced the next day and said, this was so much fun. We really need to make this tradition. So I think that’s what we’re going do. We’re just going have an annual trip to Disneyland!”