Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Black Bikini In Hawaii & David Foster Loves It – ‘What Baby’

Katharine McPhee looked absolutely stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini just 10 months after giving birth.

Katharine McPhee, 37, is having fun in the sun while on vacation in Hawaii, and her husband, David Foster posted a photo of her in nothing but a tiny black bikini. In the photo, Katharine sat on the grass while wearing a low-cut button-down bandeau bikini top with a pair of matching high-rise seamless bottoms.

Katherine looked amazing in the two-piece and even had rock-hard abs, which is incredible considering she just gave birth to her son, Rennie, just 10 months ago back in February 2021. David posted the photo with the caption, “what baby!”

Ever since giving birth, Katherine has been looking fabulous lately and just the other day she posted a selfie for Christmas. In the picture, she rocked a spaghetti strap neon green silk dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a bright red lip, beach waves, and a diamond choker necklace.

Aside from going on vacation for the holidays, Katherine also revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she and David have started new traditions with their baby son.

“We absolutely have a new tradition that we’ve officially started!” she said. “My sister and I took my son Rennie and her two sons, and a couple friends to Disneyland a few days ago! They loved it! It’s the coolest thing to take a nine-month-old to Disneyland — they frickin love it! We took them on all the little rides, it was all Christmassy and decorated.”

She continued, “I ate like ten churros because that’s my favorite part of Disneyland. And so my sister and I just reminisced the next day and said, this was so much fun. We really need to make this tradition. So I think that’s what we’re going do. We’re just going have an annual trip to Disneyland!”