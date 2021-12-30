See Pic

Katharine McPhee Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Claps Back At Criticism Of Bikini Photo

Bye, haters! Katharine McPhee posted a photo of herself rocking a red, one-shouldered swimsuit and responded to critics of a bikini photo that her husband David Foster shared.

Haters are going to hate, and Katharine McPhee is fine with that. The 37-year-old actress/singer decided to call out her critics by posting a photo of herself in a red swimsuit and a long caption to accompany it. She hit back at the haters for their response to a sexy photo that her husband David Foster, 72, posted of her in a bikini.

Katharine called the press around David’s photo of her “so dumb.” She went on to say, “So I hope this photo helps lol I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do.”

She noted that she lost her baby weight “without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… “oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.” I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”

Katharine’s latest post comes two days after David posted a picture of his wife in a black bikini. “What baby!” David captioned the photo.

Katharine and David welcomed their son, Rennie, in February 2021. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Katharine, and she revealed that she was looking to make an annual trip to Disneyland a family tradition after a recent trip. Katharine gushed that she “cherishes every single moment” with her little one.