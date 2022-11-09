Kaley Cuoco Defends Jennifer Aniston After Brave IVF Reveal: ‘Stop Judging’

Kaley Cuoco, 36, is speaking out after Jennifer Aniston, 53, revealed she tried to have a baby in the past. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the Friends star along with her quote about how “challenging” that time in her life was, and added a caption with her thoughts on the situation. “You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” she wrote. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

Kaley recently announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Her response comes after Jennifer opened up about her IVF journey and more, in a new interview with Allure. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she told the outlet. “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Jennifer also admitted that it was “really hard” to cope with the “years and years and years of speculation” about whether she wanted children. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she explained. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

In addition to revealing how she tried to have a baby, she debunked rumors that her marriage to Brad Pitt didn’t work out because she didn’t want to expand their family. “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

The beauty, who has been married twice, also commented on possibly getting married again in the future. “Never say never, but I don’t have an interest,” said about a third marriage. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”