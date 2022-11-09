Kaley Cuoco Defends Jennifer Aniston After Brave IVF Reveal: ‘Stop Judging’

Kaley Cuoco advised critics to 'stop judging' Jennifer Aniston and thanked her for publicly talking about previously trying to have a baby, in a new post.

November 9, 2022 7:17PM EST
Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Aniston
Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles
Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles 73rd Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Sep 2021
Kaley Cuoco 5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019 Wearing Dior
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco, 36, is speaking out after Jennifer Aniston, 53, revealed she tried to have a baby in the past. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the Friends star along with her quote about how “challenging” that time in her life was, and added a caption with her thoughts on the situation. “You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” she wrote. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley’s message about Jennifer. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Kaley recently announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Her response comes after Jennifer opened up about her IVF journey and more, in a new interview with Allure. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she told the outlet. “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Jennifer also admitted that it was “really hard” to cope with the “years and years and years of speculation” about whether she wanted children. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she explained. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Aniston
Kaley recently announced her own pregnancy while Jennifer said after years of trying to get pregnant, ‘the ship has’ now ‘sailed.’ (Shutterstock)

In addition to revealing how she tried to have a baby, she debunked rumors that her marriage to Brad Pitt didn’t work out because she didn’t want to expand their family. “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

The beauty, who has been married twice, also commented on possibly getting married again in the future. “Never say never, but I don’t have an interest,” said about a third marriage. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

