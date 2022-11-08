Heidi Klum, 49, Dances Around Her House In Bikini Top & Mermaid Tail After Wild Halloween Party Look

It’s a mermaid! It’s a worm! No, it’s Heidi Klum! The former Victoria’s Secret model, 49, showed off an old mermaid costume on her Instagram on Monday, November 7. In the hilarious video, she revealed that her dance moves may have been the inspiration for her to dress as a worm for her Halloween party this year. She both hopped and danced, and later got on the floor to mimic a worm and rolled around in the mermaid’s tail.

In the clip, Heidi had her hair tied back in a bun. She sported a black bikini top and a pink and blue mermaid tail. Even though the model was a perfect mermaid, she clearly had her future Halloween costume on the brain, as she revealed in the caption. “Earlier this Year,” she wrote. “Dreaming about becoming a worm.”

As Heidi danced around, she narrated what she was doing, and even though sometimes it sounded like she was struggling to get used to the tail, it was clear that she was having a blast, preparing for the worm costume. “This is a standing worm,” she said. “I think I should be on the floor, because it’s funnier.”

While it’s not clear exactly when Heidi filmed the video, she clearly had her Halloween costume on her mind for a long time! The model arrived for her annual spooky season celebration with an incredibly detailed costume, where she was dressed as, well, a worm, while her husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as a fisherman who weathered some sort of bloody attack. She shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at her and Tom’s costumes on her Instagram and shared some joking posts. “Would you still love me if I was a worm?” she wrote in one caption.

While Heidi has clearly had some Halloween fun, she’s also shared some more intimate photos in recent weeks, before debuting her amazing worm costume. Back in September, she shared a photo of herself looking over her husband’s shoulder while he got some work done, as she stunned in a brown bikini. She also posed alongside her daughter Leni, 18, in a campaign for Intimissi lingerie.