Heidi Klum, 49, Rocks Black String Bikini As She Hovers Over Working Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum looked highly interested in what her husband Tom Kaulitz was doing on a computer, in new photos that showed off her incredibly toned figure on Instagram.

September 28, 2022 6:39PM EDT
Heidi Klum
Image Credit: MEGA

Heidi Klum, 49, proved fall can still include bikinis, in her latest Instagram photos. The model flaunted a black two-piece along with an orange baseball cap as she hovered over her husband Tom Kaulitz sitting down and doing work on a laptop, in the snapshots, which were posted on Sept. 28. She also had her long hair down and appeared to give the 33-year-old hunk a kiss on the cheek at one point.

Tom looked relaxed in a white t-shirt and neon yellow backwards baseball cap as his long hair hung down and over his shoulders. He also accessorized with several bracelets as he stared intensely at the computer screen. “Home office today,” Heidi captioned the photo, which was taken outside.

Heidi’s latest eye-catching photos come after she made headlines with her daughter Leni, 18, during Milan Fashion Week. The two beauties wowed in stylish outfits while attending some of the fashion shows and events and even posed on the red carpet together. During one appearance, the doting mom rocked a colorful, plunging jacket and thigh high boots while her lookalike gal wore a black leather bustier and matching pants.

Heidi Klum in a bikini top during a previous outing. (MEGA)

They also wowed during their appearance at the Leni Klum x About You fashion show, which proved to be a big night for Leni. Both wore crop tops, including a white one with flared out sleeves for Heidi, and a black sleeveless turtleneck one for Leni, and fashionable bottoms. They again posed together and looked confident and close as they put their arms around each other for some snapshots.

As far as Leni following in her mom’s modeling footsteps, Heidi recently admitted that she lives for the high profile career. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of the season 4 premiere of Making the Cut. “She never needed any of my advice. She’s just ready. She’s always been ready.”

