Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Rock Crop Tops At Leni Klum x About You Show During MFW: Photos

September 23, 2022 9:41AM EDT
Image Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, 49, and her daughter, Leni, 18, looked gorgeous when they wore tiny crop tops to the Leni Klum x About You fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. Heidi wore a plunging white crop top with super wide sleeves and a pair of high-waisted black pants while Leni wore a sleeveless black top with a matching mini skirt.

Heidi Klum & her daughter Leni looked fabulous in crop tops at the Leni Klum x About You show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Heidi’s button-down shirt was completely unbuttoned on the front revealing ample cleavage while the long sleeves were draped and poofy. She styled the top with fitted, high-waisted black straight-leg trousers and pointed-toe black pumps. Heidi’s blonde hair was down in beach waves while bangs covered her forehead and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

As for Leni, she looked stylish in a sleeveless, tight black turtleneck crop top with a mid-rise, super short black mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of slouchy cream suede over-the-knee heeled boots and a cream puffer jacket that was draped off her shoulders. Her hair was slicked back into a middle-parted bun that sat atop her head while a sultry smokey-eye and matte pink lip tied her look together.

Leni Klum modeled on the runway at the show wearing super tiny & tight black short shorts with a crop top, a shearling coat & thigh-high black leather platform boots. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Heidi and Leni have been taking MFW by storm and Heidi just attended the Moschino runway show when she wore a plunging jumpsuit. The sleeveless one-piece featured a low-cut V-neckline that ended at her belly button and showed off major cleavage. The bright patterned jumpsuit featured flare pants and she topped her look off with pink heels.

