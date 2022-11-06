Pregnant Blake Lively Bundles Up As She Steps Out In Manhattan: Photos

Blake rocked knee-high boots and a striped Chanel bag while she showed off her growing baby bump in the Big Apple.

November 6, 2022 5:50PM EST
Blake Lively'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 May 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant actress Blake Lively is spotted out and about in Manhattan. Blake is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Pictured: Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 5 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively shows her baby bump in a floral dress while hailing a cab with her daughters, Inez and James in Downtown Manhattan. Blake was all smiles as she was seen chatting with a friend while her daughters were dressed in costumes and played around her. 05 Aug 2019 Pictured: Blake Lively. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478808_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

Blake Lively was looking like a billion bucks during her fourth pregnancy as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 5. The gorgeous Gossip Girl alum, 35, showed off her growing baby belly in a sophisticated black ensemble featuring knee-high boots and a striped Chanel bag. She appeared to be on a solo Big Apple outing, as her hubby Ryan Reynolds wasn’t photographed, nor were their three kids:  James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 2.

Blake Lively was spotted in New York in Nov. 2022. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

The Green Lantern actress is certainly proud of her expectant status, as she recently shared a photo album to Instagram of herself pregnant while being surrounded by friends and family. One of the snaps features Blake’s BFF Taylor Swift and the pregnant star wrapping their arms around each other for a big hug.

As fans know, Blake, Taylor and Ryan go way back, as they are often out and about together, or helping each other on projects. Last year, after Taylor’s Saturday Night Live performance, the trio were spotted heading to the afterparty of the famed sketch show as a group.  The outing came after Taylor revealed Blake offered her creative talents in directing a new music video for the singer. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor posted on Instagram at the time. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Blake Lively rocked a Chanel handbag during her Big Apple outing. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

And as Taylor stans would know, what really cements the three friends as BFFs is the fact that the Grammy winner revealed the name of couple’s youngest child in one of her songs! Before “Betty” was released on Taylor’s Folklore album, Blake and Ryan had kept their daughter’s name a secret up until that point. Taylor also used the names of her famous friends’ two other children, James and Inez, in the ditty! Talk about trust!

Blake revealed she and Ryan were pregnant again when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC on Sept. 14. The picture-perfect couple officially got married on September 9, 2012.

