’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit

Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.

“In the prenup, there is a clause that says Bilal is responsible for helping me start my business here in Kansas City. It’s important for me because I still want to figure out how to be more independent here in America, so I think it’s time for me to start looking for potential yoga spaces,” Shaeeda explains.

Bilal tells Shaeeda that there are things she has to do prior to getting a building. Those things include marketing, getting a bank account, and credit. “There’s steps we gotta do before we get a yoga studio,” he says.

Shaeeda isn’t completely dismayed by Bilal’s advice. “I just want to make the first step,” she says. Bilal doesn’t want to have any say over how she runs her business, but it’s not as easy as it looks.

“She has a huge learning curve when it comes to just growing and developing and starting a business. The reality, too, is that she’s still new to the country, and building a business is much different in Trinidad versus here,” Bilal admits.

He agrees to help her look, but it’s not going to be a quick process. “I just don’t you to be getting upset if you see something you really like and you kind of get your heart set…” he starts. Shaeeda promises that she just wants to look at buildings. Decisions aren’t going to be made — yet. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on WE tv.