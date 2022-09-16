’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Preview: Bilal Tells Shaeeda That They Are ‘Not Having A Child’ This Year

Shaeeda drags Bilal to a baby store, and he’s trying everything he can to get out of there. “She don’t need to be in here right now,” Bilal tells the store staff in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Shaeeda quickly chimes in, “He has kids already, but I don’t have any kids.”

Shaeeda doesn’t give up. She attempts to get Bilal to check out all the baby stuff, but he’s hesitating. This attitude is not what Shaeeda had in mind. “When I agreed to the prenup, I specifically added a clause that we will try to have a baby by the time I am 40. But I’m like 2 and a half years away from 40. By that time, I might be too old. If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay.”

She tells Bilal, “I just want a baby.” She thinks “God is telling” them something because they ended up at the baby store. “We’re not having a child, like this year,” Bilal stresses to Shaeeda.

Bilal believes they need to get to know each other better before they decide to have a baby. He picks up a baby outfit and says that when “one of these happen, life as you know stops.”

He adds later, “She’s jumping the gun. The whole kid thing, I thought we had this settled considering that she wanted to put this thing in our pre-nuptial agreement about when we’re going to plan on having children. But we’re not ready to have a child. We have to work on living together first.”

Shaeeda refuses to back down. She mentions going to see a fertility specialist. “We haven’t even tried having children,” Bilal says. Shaeeda tells him that she just wants to know much time she has. “He needs to take my timetable and health seriously because I’m getting old. This could be my last chance and, trust me, I’m not going to waste it,” Shaeeda vows. The series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.