’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Exclusive Preview: Shaeeda Reveals She May Be Pregnant Soon

Shaeeda and Bilal talk with their doctor virtually and give an update on the possibility of pregnancy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. “We have been trying,” Shaeeda says. Bilal is confused by her response.

“We have not been trying,” Bilal reveals. In her confessional, Shaeeda admits that they do use condoms when they’re intimate… most of the time.

“There has been a little oopsie here and there, so the possibility of a bun being in the oven could be real. I’m not trying to give it too much energy so that Bilal doesn’t pay attention to it. I’m just keeping it low,” Shaeeda says.

Bilal makes it clear his stance on having a baby with Shaeeda at the moment. “We are not trying to have any children right now. At all. Like zero percent,” he stresses. Shaeeda wants to “compromise” on a time to really start trying for a baby and is hopeful things will change in a year.

Bilal points out that Shaeeda gets emotional at times, which makes him feel like she could abandon him at some point. He’s been divorced before so he never wants to go through that pain again. “It doesn’t make me want to run to it. It makes me a little hesitant. And I’m hesitant for sure,” Bilal says.

Shaeeda has been adamant about wanting to have a child with Bilal. Earlier in the season, Shaeeda explained a certain clause in their prenup.

“When I agreed to the prenup, I specifically added a clause that we will try to have a baby by the time I am 40. But I’m like 2 and a half years away from 40. By that time, I might be too old. If I don’t get a baby by 40, he’s going to pay,” she admitted.

Time will tell if Shaeeda and Bilal will see eye-to-eye on the baby issue in the near future. The series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.