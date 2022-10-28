’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Exclusive Midseason Trailer: Kim Declares She’s ‘Done’ With Usman

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After couples have more challenges headed their way in season 7. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the midseason trailer, which gives a glimpse at all the drama, tears, and fights ahead.

Yara and Jovi are not seeing eye-to-eye about where they should live. “This is not about Yara wanting an apartment in Prague. It’s about Yara planning a new life that I’m not a part of,” Jovi says. When Jovi confronts Yara, she admits that she’s been “miserable for two and a half years.”

The tension between Michael and Angela hits a new high. Michael gets mad when Angela’s friend Billy calls her “Angel.” At one point when Angela is FaceTiming Billy, Michael gets up and storms off. “Angela crossed the line. She’s taking it too far.” He eventually asks producers to get out of his room.

Elizabeth and Andrei are expecting another baby, but there are family issues to address. A family therapy session goes off the rails in the midseason trailer. Andrei reveals that his lawyer told him that somebody might have reported him so he couldn’t achieve his green card status. This causes the family tension to boil over.

Kim has nearly hit her breaking point with Usman. She brings up how they’re talking about adopting a baby, but he’s always on his phone. “You can’t even hold a conversation with me,” she tells him. “We don’t even have sex.”

Usman responds that if Kim doesn’t know why she’s here, then she needs to pack her things and go back to the U.S. “F**k you, Usman. I’m done,” Kim says before crying in the hallway.

On the flip side, things seem to be going fairly well for Big Ed and Liz. “We fight a lot, but the makeup sex is great,” Liz says. “I absolutely adore his whole body. Every part of it.” New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.