Usher & His Kids Dress Up As Troll Dolls For Cute Family Halloween Costume

Usher found out this year that planning ahead doesn’t always work when you have little ones! The R&B great, 44, took to Instagram stories on October 31 to document how being a parent necessitates last minute changes — even on Halloween! “Had a whole plan to be Mirabel from Encanto…until this AM” he captioned an adorable pic of his daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, rocking a sweet Mirabel tutu and blue puffball earrings. “Lil Miss NO had to be Poppy from Trolls!! Next slide!” In the next slide, which you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Sovereign was seen in her 2022 costume of choice, a blue Poppy shift dress and spikey pink troll wig, making for the perfect Trolls themed doll.

She seemed to have converted the whole family, too, as Usher himself was seen wearing a troll costume with green face paint and towering wig, as he held son Sire Castrello, 13 months, in his lap. Baby Sire also wore a blue Trolls costume and looked impossibly cute doing it. The “Yeah!” singer also shared a pic of oldest child, 13 year old Naviyd Ely, dressed as the iconic Energizer Bunny, complete with sunglasses and a little drum. The singer had previously posted photos of Sovereign in a sweet photo shoot as Mirabel, and Sire as a Sumo wrestler, for his 10.6 million followers.

Usher shares his two littlest ones with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 38, and Naviyd and Usher Raymond V, 14, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. His “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM is currently underway, and he recently opened up about fatherhood in a July interview. As far as having a range of kids from toddlerhood to teens, he says it work for him. “They can teach each other,” he said in part in comments to Extra. “It helps my baby girl grow up and become a big girl, and my son to understand how to walk.”

Usher also says his kids just see him as a regular dad, not the international pop star he actually is. “My kids are not concerned about what I am doing in Vegas,” he told the outlet. “They got their own lives. They either playing basketball, acting camp… my older kids. My younger babies, they are swimming and they are having a good time with each other.”