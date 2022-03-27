Tweets

'Encanto' Fans Confused After Marc Anthony Song Plays During 'Oscar' Win

Beyonce appears on screen as she performs the song "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 94th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 27 Mar 2022
Best Picture - CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Actress in a Leading Role - Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Fans were quick to point out that the Oscars chose a Marc Anthony song to play after ‘Encanto’ won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Why did the Oscar producers choose to play a Marc Anthony song after Encanto won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and not a sound from the film’s award-winning soundtrack? Many people are wondering the same thing! Fans noticed that the Oscars didn’t highlight one of the Disney movie’s songs and instead play Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida” while the Encanto winners made their way to the stage to accept their awards.

“Of all the music choices, you could have picked #Oscars, and you pick Marc Anthony for Encanto winning. An animated film with various songs to choose from,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Not the #Oscars playing Marc Anthony instead of a song from Encanto or a song from actual Colombian musicians lol.”

The choice rubbed fans the wrong way, mostly due to the fact that Encanto is a Colombian story, an Marc Anthony is Puerto Rican. Some fans were even disappointed with the fact that non-Encanto cast members joined in on the surprise performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Encanto cast members AdassaStephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero came together to sing the opening bit of the viral song, before rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke out into an epic freestyle rap. Then, Becky G and Luis Fonsi finished up the number!

A disappointed fan wrote, “The We Don’t Talk About Bruno remix was nothing but disrespectful. I love Megan but it was not ok. Why can’t the Academy let Latinos shine? First with Rachel not even being invited, then playing Marc Anthony instead of Carlos Vives or any Colombian song used for the movie. it is of extremely bad taste to do this to the latino community, they had the chance and missed it. The only thing the Academy did right for my community is awarding the well deserved Oscar to queen Ariana DeBose.” Ariana won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this evening, becoming the first Afro-Latina to take home an acting Oscar.

