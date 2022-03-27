‘Encanto’ Fans Confused After Marc Anthony Song Plays During ‘Oscar’ Win

Fans were quick to point out that the Oscars chose a Marc Anthony song to play after ‘Encanto’ won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film.

Why did the Oscar producers choose to play a Marc Anthony song after Encanto won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and not a sound from the film’s award-winning soundtrack? Many people are wondering the same thing! Fans noticed that the Oscars didn’t highlight one of the Disney movie’s songs and instead play Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida” while the Encanto winners made their way to the stage to accept their awards.

“Of all the music choices, you could have picked #Oscars, and you pick Marc Anthony for Encanto winning. An animated film with various songs to choose from,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Not the #Oscars playing Marc Anthony instead of a song from Encanto or a song from actual Colombian musicians lol.”

So #Encanto won an #Oscars for best animated picture and the song that’s playing is…Vivir Mi Vida by Marc Anthony. pic.twitter.com/374bE80mT0 — Robert Valencia (@rvalentwit) March 28, 2022

The choice rubbed fans the wrong way, mostly due to the fact that Encanto is a Colombian story, an Marc Anthony is Puerto Rican. Some fans were even disappointed with the fact that non-Encanto cast members joined in on the surprise performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero came together to sing the opening bit of the viral song, before rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke out into an epic freestyle rap. Then, Becky G and Luis Fonsi finished up the number!

The We Don’t Talk About Bruno remix was nothing but disrespectful. I love Megan but it was not ok. Why can’t the Academy let Latinos shine? First with Rachel not even being invited, then playing Marc Anthony instead of Carlos Vives or any Colombian song used for the movie (1/2) — inestable (@rollitodcanela_) March 28, 2022

A disappointed fan wrote, “The We Don’t Talk About Bruno remix was nothing but disrespectful. I love Megan but it was not ok. Why can’t the Academy let Latinos shine? First with Rachel not even being invited, then playing Marc Anthony instead of Carlos Vives or any Colombian song used for the movie. it is of extremely bad taste to do this to the latino community, they had the chance and missed it. The only thing the Academy did right for my community is awarding the well deserved Oscar to queen Ariana DeBose.” Ariana won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this evening, becoming the first Afro-Latina to take home an acting Oscar.