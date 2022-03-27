Megan Thee Stallon Crashes ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Oscars Performance With Surprise Rap

The Oscars ceremony blessed us with two performances from the beloved Disney flick, and Megan Thee Stallion popped up during ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno!’

Let’s talk about Encanto until the end of time. Encanto didn’t just get one performance at the Oscars, it got two. Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performance. She showed off those amazing rap skills before handing things back to the Encanto cast members.

Encanto cast members Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero came together, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi, to perform the viral hit from Encanto during the Oscars. This marks the first live performance of the song, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The song became a breakout hit and reached #1 on the Billboard 100 Charts.

Earlier in the night, Sebastián Yatra brought the emotion with his touching performance of “Dos Oruguitas” When the Oscar nominations were announced, many fans were confused as to why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was not nominated as well. Lin-Manuel Miranda explained why “Dos Oruguitas” was submitted over the viral song. “You have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and ‘Dos Oruguitas’ contains all of it inside this song – as opposed to a journey of a particular character. It’s the foundational story of how all of them got their gifts…but I’m not going to say it wasn’t hard [to pick one],” Lin-Manuel told Variety.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Encanto cast member Adassa, who opened up about the significance of “Dos Oruguitas.” She said, “‘Dos Oruguitas’ is the heart and soul of the film because it’s that moment when Mirabel and grandma have had such friction because grandma never wanted to admit the reality that things needed to change,” Adassa said. “She even shunned her own son from the family because she didn’t want change, no more change. She had to deal with the struggle of having to endure not having her husband. And if you notice, she always wore that black shawl, which was a showing of her love her never-ending love for her husband, and the commitment that she had.”

Unfortunately, Lin-Manuel is unable to see these amazing performances in person. The Oscar nominee revealed just one day before the ceremony that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. “She’s doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you,” he tweeted.