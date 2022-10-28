Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”

In addition, the talented musician carried her oversize green water bottle, her phone, and a black gym bag. Billie even made sure not to forget to accessorize for her afternoon workout session with multiple silver necklaces and silver earrings. The green-eyed beauty also smiled at the camera as she sported a newly-in-love glow.

The fitness-filled afternoon comes three days after the starlet was seen engaging in a flirty hug with Jesse, her new beau whom she has been dating since early October. On Oct. 25, Billie and the 31-year-old were out on the town in Los Angeles and seen hopping into a vehicle together, per The Daily Mail. While on the date she stunned in a little black dress, sheer tights, and pink loafers. Jesse also put his best fashion foot forward in similar black loafers, bright-red trousers, and a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Jesse and Billie confirmed that they are romantically involved with several PDA moments on Oct. 19. And just a few days prior, on Oct. 15, the duo enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles, per TMZ. Her new romance comes five months after Billie split from her ex, Matthew Vorce, 30. Matthew and the “Happier Than Ever” singer began dating in April 2021, but decided to go their separate ways by May 2022. Now, Billie and Jesse seem incredibly infatuated with each other, and a source close to the artist told HollywoodLife that her brother, Finneas, 25, is fond of Jesse.

“Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the source said on Oct. 22. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.”