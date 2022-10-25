Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos

Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.

Billie continued the trend of wearing all black with the rest of her casual but comfortable outfit. She rocked above-the-ankle socks and a pair of Converse sneakers with white laces. She sported a black headband over her dark hair that she tied up in a back bun for the sweaty workout. The Grammy Award winner carried a black backpack over her shoulder and held onto a large blue water jug in her hand.

Billie’s trip to the gym comes less than a week after the singer confirmed her relationship with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford, after the pair were spotted smooching on a date at celeb hotspot Crossroads Kitchen. HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE details about Billie and Jesse’s PDA-filled outing from an eyewitness at the restaurant. They told us, “You would never have known that Billie and Jesse were celebrities unless you knew who they were. They couldn’t have been more down to earth and they acted like any typical couple.” The insider also dished that Billie and Jesse “sat closely” to each other on the date.

The new couple were first linked when they were seen holding hands in a video at Halloween Horror Nights on Oct. 15. They were seen hanging out with a group of friends as well, including Billie’s famous brother Finneas. Billie and Jesse were also seen together in August, per TMZ. There’s a 9-year age difference between the pair and Jesse has known Billie since she was 15, when they took a picture together on Halloween in 2017.

This is Billie’s first public relationship since she called things off with her rumored boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in May after a one-year relationship. Their whirlwind romance began in April of 2021 and included PDA-filled walks, trips to Disneyland and an appearance at at Doja Cat’s birthday party. Matthew even tagged along during part of Billie’s worldwide tour earlier this year.