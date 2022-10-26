Rihanna Slays In Beige Sequins, Satin Gloves With A$AP Rocky At ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere: Photos

Rihanna dropped jaws with a stunning beige sequin look as she hit the Los Angeles red carpet for Wakanda Forever on the evening of Wednesday, October 26. The “Umbrella” singer and upcoming Super Bowl headliner, 34, rocked matching long, satin gloves as showed off the luxurious strapless look alongside A$AP Rocky, also 34. RiRi wore her hair in long, gorgeous curls, and accessorized with rows of diamond studded hoops on her upper ear. The radiant new mom finished her glam look with a simple neutral palette. Rocky appeared to be wearing a matching, casual jacket, that coordinated nicely with Rihanna’s look. The singer’s appearance belies a landmark — the movie features her first new song in six years!

Rihanna and A$AP looked surprisingly well-rested, given the fact that they are now parents of their first child together, a baby boy, born May 13 in Los Angeles, per Page Six. The famous duo is working together to raise their child, and a source told us recently how the rapper is helping RiRi prepare for the big winter halftime show by beefing up on dad duties. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October report. “He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it.”

Naturally, the new father is bursting with pride for his famous girlfriend, as well. “Rocky couldn’t be more proud of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” our source continued. “He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life,” they said. “Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year and how she’s handling it all like a boss. He really can’t believe she’s taking on such a huge project less than a year after they had their son. But he’s confident that if anybody can do it, Rihanna can.”