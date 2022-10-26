Rihanna Slays In Beige Sequins, Satin Gloves With A$AP Rocky At ‘Wakanda Forever’ Premiere: Photos

Rihanna and baby daddy A$AP Rocky cut stylish figures on the red carpet for the highly anticipated premiere of 'Wakanda Forever.'

By:
October 26, 2022 11:46PM EDT
Rihanna
View gallery
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite. When asked how their new baby was the two smiled but kept quiet.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Singer Rihanna shows off her thighs in a slit-cut black dress as she's seen exiting Olivetta restaurant with ASAP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday party along with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Round 3! Power couple Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are back in the studio as we catch them arriving at a recording studio for the third night in a row in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rihanna dropped jaws with a stunning beige sequin look as she hit the Los Angeles red carpet for Wakanda Forever on the evening of Wednesday, October 26. The “Umbrella” singer and upcoming Super Bowl headliner, 34, rocked matching long, satin gloves as showed off the luxurious strapless look alongside A$AP Rocky, also 34. RiRi wore her hair in long, gorgeous curls, and accessorized with rows of diamond studded hoops on her upper ear. The radiant new mom finished her glam look with a simple neutral palette. Rocky appeared to be wearing a matching, casual jacket, that coordinated nicely with Rihanna’s look. The singer’s appearance belies a landmark — the movie features her first new song in six years!

Rihanna
Rihanna appears at the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere on October 26, 2022. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Rihanna and A$AP looked surprisingly well-rested, given the fact that they are now parents of their first child together, a baby boy, born May 13 in Los Angeles, per Page Six. The famous duo is working together to raise their child, and a source told us recently how the rapper is helping RiRi prepare for the big winter halftime show by beefing up on dad duties. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October report. “He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky at the ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere in Los Angeles, California, on October 26, 2022. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Naturally, the new father is bursting with pride for his famous girlfriend, as well. “Rocky couldn’t be more proud of Rihanna for landing the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” our source continued. “He knows it’s not a decision she’s taken lightly, but it’s going to be one of the greatest highlights of her life,” they said. “Rocky has seen Rihanna transition into motherhood this past year and how she’s handling it all like a boss. He really can’t believe she’s taking on such a huge project less than a year after they had their son. But he’s confident that if anybody can do it, Rihanna can.”

More From Our Partners

ad