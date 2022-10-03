Rihanna Slays Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit For A$AP Rocky’s 34th Birthday

Mom's night out! Rihanna helped A$AP Rocky celebrate his 34th birthday with dinner on Oct. 2, and she looked drop dead gorgeous in a sexy black dress.

A$AP Rocky celebrated his 34th birthday with a late night dinner on Oct. 2, but it was his partner, Rihanna, who turned heads on the night out. Nearly five months after giving birth to her first child, RiRi looked incredible for the outing. The singer rocked a plunging black dress with thigh-high leg slit, which she pair with a leather jacket and pointy-toed heels. Her hair was styled shorter and straight, with bangs swept to one side of her forehead.

After taking a few months to herself following the birth of her baby, Rihanna has been seen out and about quite a bit in recent weeks. However, this is one of her more glam outings of late. For the most part, Rihanna has popped up in comfortable, baggy clothing while heading to late night studio sessions.

The multiple visits to the studio have fans wondering if Rihanna is finally working on some new music. After all, the timing would be perfect with her recently-announced Super Bowl Halftime Show performance for February 2023! It’s been nearly seven years since Rihanna dropped her last full album, so her fans are definitely anxious for some new material. Meanwhile, A$AP has been with Rihanna for several of the studio sightings, so there’s also some speculation that the two could be working on new tunes together, as well.

Rihanna certainly hasn’t shied away from the spotlight since becoming a mom, but she’s kept her newborn son out of the public eye. She and A$AP haven’t shared the little one’s name, and have yet to publicly post a photo of him. Rihanna also has yet to publicly speak about her life as a first-time mom.

Clearly, her relationship with A$AP Rocky has been going strong post-baby, though. In fact, the rapper has been super supportive of his lady amidst her decision to perform at the Super Bowl. “He has been her biggest fan throughout this whole process and will continue to be,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He told her that he plans on helping her however he can.”

