Kylie Jenner Agrees She’s ‘Naturally Gorgeous’ In New Video Amid Travis Scott Cheating Rumor

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner, 25, told her makeup artist, Ariel, that she is “naturally” good-looking while making a series of silly videos on her Instagram Story on Oct. 22. “Just another day of doing my own makeup,” the brunette bombshell said, to which Ariel clapped back, “I definitely glammed you today!” Kylie later went on to praise him for his work on her look that day, “This glam is something else.” When Ariel told her that he “barely did anything”, the makeup maven replied, “’cause I don’t need much Ariel.” Her makeup artist proceeded to call her “naturally gorgeous” and Kylie said, “’cause I’m naturally-” before the story cut off.

The hilarious clip was posted amid rumors that Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 31, had allegedly cheated on The Kardashians star, per The Shade Room. The outlet had reposted a video shared to Travis’ rumored ex, Rojean Kar‘s Instagram Story on Oct. 20, which showed her on the set of the rapper’s latest music video. Travis and Rojean have been linked to each other since 2013, and in 2019 she even denied her involvement in Kylie and her man’s then-split, E! News reported.

Following The Shade Room‘s video, the “SICKO MODE” artist took to his own Instagram Story to deny the cheating rumors. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” Travis began. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Soon after the hitmaker denied the allegations, Rojean then took to her Instagram Story to say counter Travis’ statement, per The Shade Room. “Ok, what we’re not gonna do is lie on me,” the Instagram model said. “I pretended I didn’t know you and went along with every f***ing narrative you guys wanted.” She went on to claim that the father-of-two “definitely” has “been with” her and that “everyone” has seen them together. The brunette also claimed that she allegedly has photos and videos of her with Travis and said that he “cheats on that b****” every night.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017 and briefly broke up in 2019. The two are proud parents to two adorable babies: Stormi Webster, 4, and a newborn son whose name not been publicly shared at this time. The 25-year-old has yet to respond to the online drama regarding Travis and Rojean at this time.