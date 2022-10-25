Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Katy Perry With Sweet 38th Birthday Tribute & Ex Miranda Kerr Reacts

Orlando Bloom gushed that he is 'always smiling' with his fiancée, Katy Perry, in her birthday post. See how Mirana Kerr reacted here!

October 25, 2022
Orlando Bloom wished his fiancée of three years, Katy Perry, a happy 38th birthday — and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, joined in! “Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling,” the 45-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean alum wrote on Instagram alongside the below selfie of him and Katy on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Sweetly enough, Miranda, 39, left three red heart emojis under the post.

Orlando and Miranda were married between 2010 and 2013 and welcomed a son, Flynn, into the world during their brief union. Orlando and Katy began dating after they hit it off at the 2016 Golden Globes. On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Orlando popped the question with a gorgeous 2-carat ruby surrounded by a 2.5-carat diamond halo, per PEOPLE. The pair haven’t made it down the aisle, but they made their love official in another way: by welcoming a daughter, Daisy, into the world in Aug. 2020.

Miranda and Katy have been open about their positive relationship for years, so it’s no surprise that Miranda would send Katy some love on her special day. For instance, shortly after Daisy’s birth, Miranda commented on Orlando’s birth announcement post. “I’m so happy for you guys,” the model wrote with heart, praying hands, and rainbow emojis. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Miranda Kerr Orlando Bloom
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom were married for three years and have maintained an excellent coparenting relationship (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock)

It turned out that Katy was excited for Miranda to meet her daughter as well. “Katy and Orlando are enjoying their time with their daughter right now so visitors are limited,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after Daisy was born. “[Katy]’s been in touch with all of her friends and as soon as she’s ready for visits Katy will welcome Miranda with open arms. She and Katy have a great relationship and are genuinely friends. Orlando will want Flynn to meet Daisy as soon as possible so I’m sure it won’t be long.”

The pair then met up for an Instagram Live in April 2021 and gushed about their sweet bond. “In our modern family, she’s probably the most health-conscious of everyone,” Katy noted of the former Victoria’s Secret model, per CNN. “One of the great things about being close to Miranda is I get to try out all her products, especially when her son comes home with them in his backpack,” Katy added, speaking about Miranda’s new KORA Organics skincare line. “Flynn will always bring this amazing nugget of knowledge on either skincare or food.”

A month later, Miranda praised the “California Girls” hitmaker during a chat with The Wall Street Journal. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she said. “… Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.”

