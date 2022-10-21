Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings & A White Tank Leaving Gym Amid Nanny Claims: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked carefree and composed as she headed to the gym on Friday, Oct. 21 in Los Angeles following another drama-filled week. The 38-year-old Don’t Worry Darling director wore black workout leggings and a white tank paired with black sneakers. Her blonde hair was worn down under a white baseball cap and she appeared to have a slight grin on her face before her workout sesh. Afterward, she was seen looking refreshed with her hat off and hair thrown up into a bun.

The sighting came just days after she and her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47, has to deny rumors made about their 2020 separation from a former nanny of theirs. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the nanny claimed that Jason once laid on the driveway of their shared Los Angeles home to prevent Olivia from driving off to the set of Don’t Worry Darling where her new beau and star of the movie, Harry Styles, was awaiting her. She also alleged that Jason fired her when he was “drunk and out of control”, among other things. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife regarding the interview.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” the statement continued. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.” A source close to the couple backed up their words of disapproval, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Jason didn’t get drunk and fire the nanny. She did resign. Period. All of that is just a lie. Any claims of abuse by Olivia and Jason are completely false as well.”

One of the alleged stories the nanny recalled included Jason becoming infuriated after he saw Olivia make Harry, 28, her “special salad dressing.” Olivia hit back at the tale by sharing the recipe for the dressing at the center of controversy on her Instagram Story. On Oct. 19, she shared a screenshot of a page from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, which included instructions that detailed how to make the dressing. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the excerpt read. “Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

Jason’s ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell, 38, seemingly weighed in on this drama by sharing an excerpt from the same book to her own Story. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the writing, which Keeley underlined, began. “So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”