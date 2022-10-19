Olivia Wilde Mocks Nanny’s ‘Homemade Salad Dressing’ Claim With Recipe For Fans

Olivia Wilde, 38, is seemingly responding to her former nanny’s claims that she made a “special salad dressing” for Harry Styles amid leaving her fiance Jason Sudeikis. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of a page from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, and it included a salad dressing recipe. The book is an autobiographical novel from the author and is based on her marriage to and divorce from her second husband, Carl Bernstein. It also reportedly draws inspiration from Carl’s affair with Margaret Jay, the daughter of former British prime minister James Callaghan.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

“I taught Mark to make the vinaigrette,” a part of the page read. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive.”

The recipe is apparently very close to the one Olivia recently gave to the Food Network. It included details on how to make a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes, and also had ingredients for a vinaigrette to top it off.

Once Olivia shared the screenshot, her fans quickly reposted it to Instagram and Twitter and responses started pouring in right away. “not it being from Heartburn omfg. it’s all about getting cheated on and the pain that causes!!!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Respect.” A third wondered if Olivia’s post meant the nanny was telling the truth about the salad dressing after all.

Olivia’s indirect response comes just one day after she was in the middle of headlines when her former nanny, who watched her and Jason’s two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, spoke to DailyMail about her time working for them and explained what she allegedly witnessed happened between them towards the end of their relationship. One of her claims talked about how Olivia left Jason and their kids in the house as she went to bring some of her “homemade salad dressing” to Harry as they worked together on her movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia and Harry were first spotted holding hands at a wedding in Jan. 2021, shortly after they wrapped filming the movie, which was released earlier this year. The former House M.D. star previously claimed she and Jason’s relationship ended before she and Harry started a romance, but the nanny claimed her “secret salad dressing,” caused an epic fight between the two of them.

Olivia and Jason issued a joint statement, provided to HollywoodLife, denying all the former employee’s October 17 claims. They called the accusations “false and scurrilous” and further asked her to leave the family alone. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in the statement. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

A source close to Jason further told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the nanny in questioned “resigned.” “Jason didn’t get drunk and fire the nanny. She did resign. Period. All of that is just a lie. Any claims of abuse by Olivia and Jason are completely false as well,” they said.