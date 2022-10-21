Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Seemingly Disses Olivia Wilde: ‘Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?’

Jason Sudeikis‘ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell subtly weighed in on his drama with his ex-fiance Olivia Wilde on Oct. 20. Keeley, 36, shared an except from the 1983 book, Heartburn by Nora Ephron, to her Instagram Story, two days after Olivia, 38, posted an excerpt of a salad dressing recipe from the same book. Keeley underlined the excerpt, which began, “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’ ”

What does Queen Keeley Hazell know!!! What does she know about the Harry Olivia drama? Tell us what Jason told you plz pic.twitter.com/edP9EYinfY — not Inez (@rumourzfrominez) October 20, 2022

The excerpt continued, “So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

Heartburn is an autobiographical novel from the author and is based on her marriage to and divorce from her second husband, Carl Bernstein. It also reportedly draws inspiration from Carl’s affair with Margaret Jay, the daughter of former British prime minister James Callaghan.

Keeley’s post came after Olivia shared the salad dressing recipe that’s inside Nora’s book. It appeared to be Olivia’s way of responding to her former nanny’s claims that she made a “special salad dressing” for Harry Styles when she left Jason, 47. The nanny, who watched Olivia and Jason’s two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, spoke to DailyMail about her time working for them and explained what she allegedly witnessed happened between them towards the end of their relationship. One of her claims talked about how Olivia left Jason and their kids in the house as she went to bring some of her “homemade salad dressing” to Harry as they worked together on her film Don’t Worry Darling.

🚨olivia wilde gave us her salad dressing recipe which is from nora ephron🚨 pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

The former couple issued a joint statement, provided to HollywoodLife, where they denied all of the former employee’s claims. They called the accusations “false and scurrilous” and further asked her to leave the family alone. A source close to Jason further told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the nanny in questioned “resigned.” and that “any claims of abuse by Olivia and Jason are completely false as well.”

Jason dated Keeley for about 11 months after his split from Olivia. The Booksmart director previously claimed that she and Jason’s relationship ended before she and Harry started a romance, but the nanny claimed her “secret salad dressing,” caused an epic fight between the two of them.