Kanye West Hires Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Amid Public Outbursts: Report

Kanye West has reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez to represent him in business dealings, according to TMZ. The outlet says that sources close to Kanye, 45, have told them that he hired Camille along with her firm Brown Rudnick. The news comes as the rapper faces much scrutiny following a series of antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews. HollywoodLife has reached out to the legal team for comment.

Kanye hired Camille to be part of a group of attorneys to represent his businesses, including work related to contracts and deals. Prior to the story about his new lawyer breaking, fashion brand Balenciaga announced that it was ending its connections to Ye. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent company Kering said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.

Aside from being dropped by Balenciaga, the news comes following a series of outbursts from The Life of Pablo rapper, seemingly beginning with the rapper debuting a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris Fashion Week show. A number of people called out Kanye including the Black Lives Matter organization. Kanye then shared an antisemitic remark that he’d sent to Diddy on Instagram, which led to him being restricted on the social media platform. He doubled down by tweeting that he was going “death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” which led to him being kicked off of Twitter as well. Additionally, he’s also falsely claimed that George Floyd’s death was the result of a fentanyl overdose, not murder, during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast. This has led to Floyd’s family filing a $250 million lawsuit against the rapper.

Camille should be easily recognizable to fans who watched Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which ended with the Pirates of the Caribbean star being awarded $10 million in damages. Camille passionately made the case to try to discredit Amber, 36, which led to Johnny’s victory. Amid the trial, she became one of the standouts, with many fans wondering if she and Johnny, 58, had secretly started dating. These rumors were quickly put to rest because she has a boyfriend. She’s also called out the speculation as “sexist,” while also pointing out that it’s “unethical to date clients. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised,” she told People in an interview.