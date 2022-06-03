Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!

Both Camille and Edward seemed amused at the attorney’s newfound star status, and they both smiled as the photos were snapped, and Camille smiled wide for the selfie with the fan. While she wore different dresses and suits throughout the trial, Camille was dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans with a jacket wrapped around her shoulders in the photos. Her boyfriend sported a similar look with a blue tee on.

During the trial, fans on TikTok pointed to different exchanges that Johnny and Camille had in the courtroom to try to show that they’d secretly struck up a romance. The fans had pointed to instances where the two had smiled at each other or one point where Camille made a point of turning back to say goodbye to the Black Mass star, before she left the courthouse for the day. Despite the rumors, it was revealed that Johnny’s legal team had all grown fond of him, and they all enjoyed his sense of humor.

Even though they may not have started a new romance in the midst of the trial, Camille still gave it her all as she defended Johnny in the trial, which the Ed Wood actor won after three days of deliberation from the jury. During her closing arguments, the attorney gave an impassioned speech to the court, where she accused Amber of lying. After the verdict came in, Camille seemed proud of the decision that the jury came to. “We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, charge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case,” she said outside the courthouse.