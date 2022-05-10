Johnny Depp: The Truth About Whether He’s Dating His Attorney Amidst Social Media Buzz

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has caused a stir among fans, but one of the many rumors to stem from the trial, included fans thinking that the 58-year-old actor has started a relationship with one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez. Fans on TikTok have created a slew of videos explaining the theory that Johnny and the attorney have been dating.

The TikTok videos creating the basis for the theory that Johnny and Camille have begun a relationship seem to stem from reading deeply into both of their body languages. One clip pointed out that the pair were smiling at each other while leaving the court. Another video made a point of showing that the attorney turned around to say goodbye to Johnny as he prepared to leave the court, and they gave a half handshake, which the TikToker speculated was in lieu of a hug.

Despite the fan theories going viral, a source close to Camille revealed that the pair have not started dating, and all the rumors are just that: rumors, per TMZ. The source said that even though the legal team are all business, they’ve all developed personal relationships with the actor throughout the legal proceedings. Even though they’ve been seen smiling and laughing at each other, that’s simply a matter of the lawyer being amused by Johnny’s sense of humor. On top of all of that, she’s currently dating someone else.

The trial between the exes is on break until May 16. When court resumes, Amber will be expected to resume her testimony with the cross-examination from Johnny’s legal team. His lawyers released a statement responding to Amber’s testimony after court let out on Friday, May 6. “While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made,” his lawyers said. “His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

With fans voicing their support for Johnny in the trial, a source close to the star revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s thankful for them. “Johnny is extremely grateful for his fans being so vocal on social media and in-person throughout this entire case. It has given him a renewed energy to keep fighting for what he feels is right,” they said.