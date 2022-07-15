Johnny Depp Reunites With Attorney Camille Vasquez & Seemingly Hugs Her Boyfriend In Video

Johnny Depp had a special visitor during his last European tour stop: attorney Camille Vasquez, who helped him defeat his ex-wife Amber Heard in their highly publicized and contentious defamation lawsuit trial against each other. In video originally obtained and shared by Haley Toumaian, who runs the Instagram account @robandhaley, the 59-year-old Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star appeared to be in high spirits as he smiled and laughed with Camille, 38, who looked gorgeous in high-waisted flare jeans and a brown camisole top. The end of the video showed Johnny hugging Camille’s boyfriend, 38-year-old British businessman Edward Owen. The meet-and-greet took place after Johnny’s Prague show, per the New York Post.

Johnny has been touring Europe with world-renown guitarist Jeff Beck since the final days of the six-week-long trial. The actor flew to England before a verdict in the trial was reached and was seen celebrating at a tavern in Newcastle, England after the Fairfax, Va. jury awarded him $15 million in damages. However, after the judge reduced the amount due to Virginia’s cap on punitive damages and the 36-year-old Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million, Johnny’s total financial award is $8.35 million.

Amber’s team slammed Johnny for not being present at the trial’s conclusion. “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia,” a representative for Amber said in a statement. “Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

The crumbled relationship between Johnny and Amber was not the only one analyzed by fans and viewers of the trial; several dedicated fans took to social media to look over the body language between Johnny and Camille, which led to the theory that the pair had formed a romantic relationship. The rumors were only strengthened when Camille declined to answer a TMZ reporter who asked if they were dating and just smiled and giggled instead.

However, just weeks later, Camille finally addressed the fanfare over her relationship with the Edward Scissorhands star. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” she quipped in an interview with People. “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.” She also slammed the rumors as an “unethical charge” and “sexist.”