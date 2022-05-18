Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Fuels Romance Speculation As She Giggles When Asked If She’s Dating Him

Fans want to know: is Johnny Depp dating one of his lawyers, Camille Vasquez? When recently approached by TMZ and questioned about her possibly more-than-business relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Camille simply giggled and smiled, not giving the cameraman a specific answer.

Could this mean there is something to the rumors? Unfortunately, at this time we can only speculate.

The rumors of the two becoming a possible pair has been one of many whisperings to stem from Johnny’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Numerous fans on TikTok started to give the idea more weight when they created a slew of videos on the social media platform explaining the theory that Johnny and Camille were dating.

The TikTok videos creating the basis for the theory that Johnny and Camille have begun a relationship seem to stem from reading deeply into both of their body languages. One clip pointed out that the pair were smiling at each other while leaving the court. Another video made a point of showing that the attorney turned around to say goodbye to Johnny as he prepared to leave the court, and they gave a half handshake, which the TikToker speculated was in lieu of a hug.

Despite the fan theories going viral and Camille’s less-than-obvious response here, a source close to the attorney revealed the pair have not started dating, and all the rumors are just that: rumors, per TMZ. The source also said that even though the legal team means business, they have developed personal relationships with the actor throughout the legal proceedings. Even though they’ve been seen smiling and laughing at each other, potentially suggesting a more romantic or intimate relationship, that’s simply a matter of the lawyer being amused by Johnny’s sense of humor. On top of all of that, Camille is currently dating someone else.