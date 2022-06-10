Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Calls Dating Rumors ‘Sexist’: It’s An ‘Unethical Charge Being Made’

Camille Vasquez, who became a viral star during the defamation trial against Amber Heard, called out the rumors that suggested that she and her client had started a secret romence.

June 10, 2022 9:21AM EDT
camille vasquez, johnny depp
Camille Vasquez shut down the rumors that she and Johnny Depp started dating amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber HeardCamille called out the rumors that the pair got together, which started circulating on social media throughout the trial in a new interview with People published on Thursday, June 9. The attorney said she wouldn’t think of dating the 58-year-old star, because she in a “very happy” relationship, and that it’s “unethical” to date clients.

Most of all, Camille said that she thought that she found the rumor to be offensive. “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she told People. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Speculation that Johnny and Camille were an item was quickly debunked as the defamation trial was underway. While a series of TikTok sleuths looked for evidence that the pair had started a secret romance through body language, a report revealed that Johnny’s legal team simply enjoyed his company, per TMZ. Other than that, Camille was seen getting a ride away from her hotel with her boyfriend after the trial concluded.

Camille spoke out against the rumors that she and Johnny were dating in a new interview. ( KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Earlier in the interview, Camille also explained that she was upset to see the way that her professional relationship with Johnny was covered. “It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional,” she said.

The attorney was part of the team that successfully won the defamation case that Johnny brought against Amber. The jury found that Amber had defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. Johnny was awarded $10 million in damages, although Johnny’s other lawyer Ben Chew suggested that Johnny might not try to claim the monetary damages in an interview after the trial ended.

