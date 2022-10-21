Jenelle Evans’ Daughter, Ensley, 5, Looks Identical To Mom In Adorable School Photo

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 30, took to TikTok on Oct. 21 to share a super cute photo of her youngest child, Ensley Eason, 5, and the two look so much alike! “Ensley’s first #Kindergarten pics,” the captioned the post. “I’m having a better day you guys, Ensley’s school pictures just came in and you guys got to see this – her hair! Y’all I totally forgot she had tinsel in her hair, but look how shiny it came out,” the TV personality said in the clip. Jenelle added that her daughter’s photos made her day and that she looks “super stylish.”

After Jenelle posted the video with the photo, her fans went wild in the comments about how much Ensley looks like her momma. “She looks exactly like you!!!! I thought that was you as a little girl :),” one fan commented. Another admirer said that the little girl is an exact copy of Jenelle. “Definitely a copy and paste of you, so adorable,” they chimed in. However, some of the star’s fans couldn’t help but notice that Ensley looks a lot like her dad, David Eason. “I think she looks like David . Yeah I see Jenelle but I see a lot of David,” the third follower added.

In the now-viral photo, the five-year-old is pictured wearing a navy blue polo shirt, white headband with a bow, and rainbow colored tinsel in her brunette tresses. One fan even pointed out that not only does the tot look like Jenelle, but she also has the same brunette locks. “She is a carbon copy of Jenelle. She even has all her hair,” they wrote.

The sweet snapshot of her baby girl comes one day after the reality TV star broke down in tears on TikTok about the custody arrangements regarding her eldest son, Jace Evans, 13. “Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore. Don’t believe everything you see on your TV screen or are hearing from a third party,” the mom-of-three said through tears on Oct. 20. She also revealed that she believes Jace should be living with her. “There’s a lot of personal stuff going on with my family lately where actually Jace should be living with me and I mean there’s a pending court case going on,” Jenelle added.

She continued while she began to cry and said, “I’m not here to bash my mom, I’m not here to bash anyone, but one thing for certain is that if there’s no problem with someone having their child they should have it.” Jenelle also explained that she has done her very best to be the best mother she can. “This persona that I’m just a ‘bad mom’, I do everything in the world for my kids. And I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be,” the 30-year-old wept. She ended the video by apologizing for her tears. “I don’t mean to cry but comments like this really hurt. That’s all I have to say. It just hurts. Sorry for crying,” Jenelle concluded.

Jenelle has been married to David since 2017, together they welcomed Ensley that same year. She was previously married to Courtland Rogers, 36, from 2012 to 2014. She also is the mother to Kaiser Griffith, 8, who she welcomed with Nathan Griffith in 2014.