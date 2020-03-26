Jenelle Evans Reveals She Had ‘Fallen Out Of Love’ With David Eason Before Getting Back Together

Though some have ‘criticized’ Jenelle Evans for reuniting with David Eason, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star tells us EXCLUSIVELY that they’re ‘working out’ why they ‘fell out of love’ before all their problems began.

Jenelle Evans’ reunion with David Eason, 30, raised a few eyebrows, especially since the Teen Mom 2 star once filed a temporary restraining order against him. However, Jenelle, 27, isn’t paying any of those “critical” minds any attention and instead is focused on salvaging her relationship. “There are some people who are being critical about us getting back together,” Jenelle, 27, said in a statement EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “but there are also a lot more supporters messaging and reaching out. Fans are happy that I decided to work out my marriage and save it rather than throwing it away immediately.”

“Yes, we are deciding to work it out,” Jenelle tells HollywoodLife. The couple split in October 2019, after Jenelle filed for divorce and took her three kids – three-year-old Ensley with David, son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and her then 10-year-old Jace, who she shares with Andrew Lewis – out of their North Carolina home. Nearly four months later, they were reportedly living under one roof again and giving marriage another shot. “I’ve had long talks to David about why we had fallen out of love,” adds Jenelle, “[he] keep opinions to himself, and [we] discuss a disagreement before it turns into an argument.”

Shortly after the reports that they were cohabitating again, David told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they weren’t back together, “but really just trying to work on our friendship.” He also said that they were “trying to be the best parents that we can right now.” However, during a Mar. 21 YouTube Q&A, Jenelle said that she reached out to him to apologize and try to save their marriage. “I contacted David first, and I told him, ‘I said I’m sorry.’ He contacted me back, saying, ‘[Apologizing] for what?’ And I said I think we ended things abruptly, and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage.”

Fans won’t see Jenelle and David’s attempts to restore their marriage on Teen Mom 2. Shortly after David killed Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget, a move that resulted in Ensley and Kaiser being taken away from them, MTV announced that it “stopped filming” Jenelle and wouldn’t include her in season 10 of the reality TV series. Months after Nugget’s fatal shooting, Amber Portwood, 29, was also involved with a violent altercation with Andrew Glennon, and a video of the incident would be posted to the Internet. Amber would be arrested for domestic battery, but she wouldn’t be axed from Teen Mom 2. Jenelle pointed out this apparent double-standard to HollywoodLife, saying that “David wasn’t ever charged with any sort of crime, but Amber was and left a paper trail through Ring Cameras in her house that were released online.”