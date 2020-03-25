Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Thinks It’s Unfair MTV ‘Fired’ Her But Not Amber Portwood

Jenelle Evans admitted she felt ‘chewed up and spit out’ by MTV in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

Jenelle Evans, 28, is clapping back at MTV’s decision to let her go over former co-star Amber Portwood, 29. “I have spoken with my old producers many times about this. They still claim I was not fired’ but ‘let go for a season’,” the reality star dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As for the Amber situation they said ‘well Amber didn’t leave a paper trail for what she did,’ whatever that means. I am guessing they are still holding me responsible for my husband’s actions, even though I did not do anything wrong,” she continued.

Jenelle, who has been a part of Teen Mom 2 since 2011, was shockingly removed from the cast after the shooting of her soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason, 31, shot and killed their french bulldog Nugget. The April 2019 incident led to months of legal drama, including the couple temporarily losing custody over their kids Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4 (her eldest, son Jace, 10, lives with her parents). “David wasn’t ever charged with any sort of crime, but Amber was and left a paper trail through Ring Cameras in her house that were released online,” Jenelle continued, referencing the video that lead to Amber being arrested for domestic battery.

“Amber showed her sword to the public online and bragged that it says ‘Mother Goddess’ after the incident with Andrew occurred,” Jenelle added. In the violent and dramatic fight between Amber and Andrew Glennon, the pair can be seen getting into an altercation after taking their 1-year-old son James, to a holiday event. Loud banging and other noises can be heard in the video’s audio, allegedly hear attempting to break through the door to the room that Andrew was holding son James. The broken door was later used as evidence against Amber in the domestic battery case, which ultimately led to her accepting a plea deal and one year of probation

“Over the years MTV has filmed me on drugs, giving custody of my son to my mom, filmed while in dangerous situations… and they never cared because they always got their ratings,” Jenelle spilled. “I don’t understand what’s worse than my past that is currently happening now. My story just stopped and fans still want to follow my journey. I feel chewed up and spit out.” As a result of MTV not filming Jenelle through the aftermath of the dog incident, including regaining custody on July 3, none of the events will air on the show.

“I can go on and on but I’m moving forward with my life and have other opportunities/projects I’m focusing on. My team is awesome now and wouldn’t trade them for the world,” Jenelle also added. Previously, the brunette confirmed that she is working on the launch of her upcoming makeup line, JE Cosmetics, but has yet to announce a release date.